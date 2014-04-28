WASHINGTON, April 28 Several U.S. Republican lawmakers said on Monday the latest sanctions imposed on Russian individuals and companies are too mild to deter Moscow from further action in Ukraine and demanded broader measures.

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the new sanctions "just a slap on the wrist." His fellow Republican, Indiana Senator Dan Coats, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, said he was concerned President Barack Obama's actions were "too little, too late."

"Until Putin feels the real pain of sanctions targeting entities like Gazprom, which the Kremlin uses to coerce Ukraine and other neighbors, as well as some significant financial institutions, I don't think diplomacy will change Russian behavior and de-escalate this crisis," Corker in a statement. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)