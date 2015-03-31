PRAGUE, March 31 Thousands of Czechs welcomed a
convoy of U.S. troops to Prague on Tuesday on their return from
exercises in the Baltics, defying expectations pro-Russian
groups would protest over the country's alliance with the west.
The convoy of 118 mostly Stryker armoured vehicles has been
on a 1,100 mile-path from Estonia to a base in Germany via road
instead of the usual rail transport to demonstrate support for
NATO nations in central Europe amid the Ukraine conflict.
The convoy raised no fuss in the Baltics or Poland but there
was vocal opposition from leftist and nationalist political
groups in the Czech Republic as well as activists on social
networks that created expectations of a tense passage.
A number of rallies against the convoy of the U.S. Army
Europe's 2nd Cavalry Regiment were announced. But since first
U.S. soldiers crossed the border from Poland on Sunday, small
groups of protesters were vastly outnumbered by thousands of
supporters, many with U.S., NATO, EU and Ukrainian flags.
On Tuesday, the troops mingled with locals around the
armoured vehicles outside a Prague barracks to the tunes of a
rock concert organised by local activists. They were due to
leave for the final stretch of the journey to their base in
Vilseck, Germany on Wednesday morning.
"I am glad that the Americans will see our support ... and
that we rely on them that they will not give us up to a Russian
aggression," said Martin Fulin outside the barracks on Tuesday
afternoon. Czech news website www.idnes.cz put attendance at
that event at 15,000-20,000.
"I was told that there would be some protesters but when we
came in but that was not what we saw. There were dozens,
hundreds or thousands of people present to welcome us there ...
we could not stop waving," said Douglas Hardman, a specialist
driver with the U.S. unit.
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Defence Minister
Martin Stropnicky met the troops on Tuesday.
"Massive (pro-Russian) propaganda on social networks and
elsewhere produced something opposite than intended," news
agency CTK quoted Stropnicky as saying.
The Czech Republic has been softer in its approach to Russia
than the Baltic states or Poland but has fully backed European
sanctions against Russia and more intensive NATO exercises in
eastern Europe.
