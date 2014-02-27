WASHINGTON Feb 27 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry on Thursday urged Russia to join the United States and
allies to help stabilize Ukraine, and cautioned this was not the
time for provocative actions.
Kerry said he had spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov by phone on Thursday about tensions in Ukraine's Crimea
region and Russian military forces on the border. Lavrov
underscored that the military exercises were not related to
Ukraine and had been previously scheduled, Kerry added.
"We believe that everybody now needs to step back and avoid
any kind of provocations," Kerry said during a joint news
conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.