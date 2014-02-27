WASHINGTON Feb 27 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry urged Russia on Thursday to join the United States and
allies in stabilizing Ukraine and said he would watch closely
whether Moscow keeps its word not to interfere in the internal
affairs of the former Soviet republic.
Kerry's comments came as Ukraine warned Russia about troop
movements after armed men seized the parliament in Ukraine's
Crime region and raised the Russian flag.
Kerry said he spoke by phone on Thursday to Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov, who reaffirmed earlier statements by
President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would respect the
territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Lavrov also underscored that Russian military exercises on
the border of Ukraine were previously scheduled and not related
to events in Ukraine, Kerry added.
"We believe that everybody now needs to step back and avoid
any kind of provocations," Kerry said during a news conference
with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. "We want
to see in the next days ahead that the choices Russia makes
conform to this affirmation we received today," Kerry said.
Moscow has said it will not intervene by force, although its
rhetoric since the removal of ally President Viktor Yanukovich
by Ukraine's parliament appears to echo that of the run-up to
its invasion of Georgia in 2009.
Steinmeier welcomed the formation on Thursday of an interim
government in Ukraine. He said the government should be given
the breathing space to stabilize the country and cautioned that
now was not the time to try to pressure it to turn more to the
West.
"Given the critical situation, it is important that Ukraine
is given breathing space, a reprieve, in order to stabilize the
situation on the ground," Steinmeier said through an
interpreter. "It ought not to be our mission at this particular
point in time to draw Ukraine towards the West or to the East."
Steinmeier said he would meet the head of the International
Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, on Friday and hoped the
institution would move quickly to approve emergency funding for
Ukraine, which is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
He said the European Union would likely provide about $1
billion in funding assistance to Ukraine. Kerry said on
Wednesday the United States was considering $1 billion in loan
guarantees to Ukraine as well as budget support to help its
ailing economy.
Steinmeier said the international community first needed to
assess how much funding Ukraine needed.
"We have heard many different figures placed on the table.
It is difficult for anyone to give an exact idea how much
Ukraine needs (because) Yanukovich has kept the figures hidden
under his desk," he added.
Both Europe and the United States have insisted that Ukraine
must seek an IMF program before they disburse funding to Kiev.
An IMF program would include economic reforms to put the
country's struggling economy on a sounder footing.