BRUSSELS Feb 27 Russia must be transparent
about military exercises along Ukraine's border and not take any
steps that could be misinterpreted or "lead to miscalculation
during a delicate time," U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said
on Thursday.
"I'm closely watching Russia's military exercises along the
Ukrainian border," Hagel said at a NATO news conference. "I
expect Russia to be transparent about these activities, and I
urge them not to take any steps that could be misinterpreted, or
lead to miscalculation during a very delicate time -- a time of
great tension."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Adrian Croft)