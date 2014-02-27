(Adds Hagel comments)
BRUSSELS Feb 27 Russia must be transparent
about military exercises along Ukraine's border and not take any
steps that could be misinterpreted or "lead to miscalculation
during a delicate time," U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said
on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered 150,000 troops to
be ready for war games near Ukraine on Wednesday, and on
Thursday, Russia put fighter jets on combat alert.
Hagel, following NATO talks on Ukraine, said the United
States expected other nations to respect Ukraine's sovereignty
and avoid provocative actions.
"That's why I'm closely watching Russia's military exercises
along the Ukrainian border," Hagel said at a NATO news
conference. "I expect Russia to be transparent about these
activities, and I urge them not to take any steps that could be
misinterpreted, or lead to miscalculation during a very delicate
time -- a time of great tension."
Hagel said he hoped to speak with his Russian counterpart
within the next day or two.
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry warned
Russia it would be a "grave mistake" to intervene militarily in
Ukraine and said it was considering $1 billion in U.S. loan
guarantees and additional funding to help Kiev.
Earlier this month, a Kremlin aide warned that Moscow could
intervene and accused Washington of breaching their 1994 treaty,
under which Russia removed Soviet nuclear weapons from Ukraine.
It is unlikely the United States and its allies in NATO
would risk an outright military confrontation with Russia. But
the Russian rhetoric, ringing with echoes of the Cold War,
underlines the high stakes in Ukraine, whose 46 million people
and sprawling territory are caught in a geopolitical tug-of-war.
Armed men seized the regional government headquarters and
parliament in Ukraine's Crimea on Thursday and raised the
Russian flag. The takeover alarmed Kiev's new rulers, who urged
Moscow not to abuse its navy base rights on the peninsula by
moving troops around.
Asked about the situation in Crimea, Hagel said the United
States was following the situation closely. He noted the lack of
detail and said it was important to "keep the tensions down."
"This is a time for really cool, wise leadership, on the
Russians' side, and on everyone's side," he said.
