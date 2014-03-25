CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as banks gain; materials stocks weigh
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for its heavyweight financials sector, while gold miners and other materials stocks weighed.
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee passed on Tuesday a Ukraine aid bill that does not include International Monetary Fund reforms sought by the Obama administration and backed by Senate Democrats.
The committee passed the bill by voice vote, sending it for a vote in the full House.
The bill backs a $1 billion loan guarantee for Ukraine, includes sanctions on Ukrainians and Russians over Moscow's incursion into Ukraine and provides aid to Ukraine. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for its heavyweight financials sector, while gold miners and other materials stocks weighed.
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 U.S. automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.