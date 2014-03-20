WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee will introduce a bill
on Friday providing aid to Ukraine, but it will not include
reforms of the International Monetary Fund requested by the
Obama administration, congressional aides said on Thursday.
The bill includes many of the provisions included in a bill
passed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but has key
differences, including the absence of the IMF reforms, a
congressional aide said. He requested anonymity because he was
not authorized to discuss the pending legislation publicly.
The move means that the measure, if passed by the full
Senate and House, would have to go to a conference committee
that would reconcile the two versions before legislation could
be passed and sent for President Barack Obama to sign into law.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)