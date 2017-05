WASHINGTON The United States will give Ukraine $220 million in new assistance this year, the White House said on Wednesday.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden told Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman of the new aid in a phone call on Wednesday in which Biden expressed strong support for Groysman's reform efforts and commended him for steps his Cabinet has already taken in its first two months in office.

