Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WASHINGTON The United States is extremely concerned about tension on the boundary between Russia and Ukraine and calls on both sides to reduce tension and rhetoric, State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We believe that any actions, including rhetoric, including remarks, have the ability to escalate what is already a very tense situation and a very dangerous situation," Trudeau said. Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of using terrorist tactics to try to destabilize Crimea, a region Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

