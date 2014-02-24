By Lesley Wroughton and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The United States said on
Monday it was ready to provide financial assistance to Ukraine
to complement a loan program from the International Monetary
Fund in the aftermath of the ouster of Ukraine's president
Viktor Yanukovich.
Two days after the dramatic departure of pro-Moscow
Yanukovich after bloody clashes in Kiev, the White House sought
to apply subtle pressure on Russia to let events unfold in
Ukraine without interfering. This message has been delivered in
recent days from President Barack Obama on down.
Signaling U.S. concerns that Russian intervention could
trigger more violence, White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters: "It is certainly not in Russia's interests for there
to be violence and instability in Ukraine."
With Kiev in desperate need of cash as it charts a new
future, U.S. officials said Washington would be willing to
provide some assistance in addition to an International Monetary
Fund program which could go into effect after a new government
is set up.
International financial diplomats told Reuters that one
option under review to help prop up Ukraine's ailing economy was
a bailout that would include IMF money as well as bilateral
loans and guarantees from governments.
It was unclear whether Russia will be willing to go along
with an international bailout although the financial diplomats
said Moscow was part of the conversation.
The fall of Yanukovich has cast doubt on a $15 billion
bailout for Ukraine from Moscow, which said it would not
recognize the country's interim leadership because it came to
power in an "armed mutiny."
Finance ministers from the Group of 20, including Russia,
met in Sydney over the weekend and Ukraine's economic plight was
discussed on the sidelines. Ukraine in the past has struggled to
comply with the requirements of IMF programs.
SHORT TERM RELIEF
EU officials said it was highly unlikely Europe, the United
States or anyone else would be willing to put up large sums of
money until Kiev signs on to an IMF program, which would demand
tough reforms that Ukraine has been unable to implement.
Ukraine could win smaller bilateral loans, possibly
coordinated by the EU, to give it short-term relief, according
to EU officials.
U.S. officials cautioned that discussions on funding
assistance to Ukraine were still at an early stage. The State
Department said British Foreign Secretary William Hague would
visit Washington on Tuesday to discuss developments in Ukraine
with U.S. officials and the IMF.
A senior State Department official said it was crucial that
any funding go through the IMF, which has the experience to help
countries implement difficult economic reforms.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew made clear on Sunday that
Ukraine should begin discussions with the IMF as soon as a
transitional government is in place in Kiev. Under IMF rules,
the institution can only lend to elected governments although it
can begin negotiations before then.
Ukraine's finance ministry said it needed $35 billion in
foreign assistance over the next two years and called for a
donor conference to raise money. French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said a donor conference was under consideration and "this
should be worked out in the coming days."
Ukraine's dollar bonds rallied on Monday and its five-year
debt insurance costs tumbled as hopes grew that the country
would win assistance from Western donors.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Ukraine was
going through an important transformation that should be
supported.
"We have a real opportunity to move beyond the current
crisis and pursue a more democratic future," Psaki told a daily
briefing, adding that the United States believed Yanukovich had
lost legitimacy.