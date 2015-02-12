(Adds White House, Kerry comments)
WASHINGTON Feb 12 The United States played down
the chances of new sanctions on Russia while it assesses whether
a deal to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including the
withdrawal of Russian forces and equipment, is carried out.
The agreement envisages a ceasefire between Ukrainian forces
and Russian-backed separatists taking hold from Sunday, the
withdrawal of heavy weapons from the front lines and
constitutional reform to give eastern Ukraine more political
autonomy.
However, the deal struck by Germany, France, Russia and
Ukraine was immediately followed by allegations from Kiev of a
new, mass influx of Russian armor into rebel-held eastern
Ukraine.
While saying it had not taken the possibility of new
economic sanctions against Russia off the table, the U.S.
government played down these concerns and held out the
possibility of easing sanctions if Moscow carried out the
agreement.
"The true test of today's accord will be in its full and
unambiguous implementation, including the durable end of
hostilities and the restoration of Ukrainian control over its
border with Russia," the White House said in a statement that
made no reference to the possibility of fresh U.S. sanctions.
"This agreement must now be followed by immediate, concrete
steps to fulfill the commitments by all parties. The ceasefire
must be implemented and honored. Heavy weapons must be withdrawn
from the conflict zone, and Russia must end its support for the
separatists and withdraw its soldiers and military equipment
from eastern Ukraine," White House spokesman Josh Earnest added.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held out the possibility
of easing sanctions if the deal, which follows an earlier
agreement also negotiated in Minsk, Belarus, was fully carried
out.
"We will judge the commitment of Russia and the separatists
by their actions, not their words," Kerry said in a statement.
"As we have long said, the United States is prepared to consider
rolling back sanctions on Russia when the Minsk agreements of
September 2014, and now this agreement, are fully implemented."
The United States and European Union have imposed a series
of sanctions on Moscow since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine
in March.
In September, the United States hit Russia's largest bank, a
major arms maker and arctic, deepwater and shale exploration by
its biggest oil companies with new sanctions.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States had not taken fresh sanctions on Russia off the table but
would prefer to see the ceasefire agreement carried out.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Arshad Mohammed and Roberta
Rampton; writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Susan Heavey and
G Crosse)