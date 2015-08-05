BRIEF-Tower Resources says board now considering alternatives for co
* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances
WASHINGTON Aug 5 The United States on Wednesday raised pressure on Ukraine's creditors to strike a deal to restructure the government's debts, with a top U.S. official saying Ukraine's debt burden is "unsustainable".
"We urge these creditors to move swiftly in the coming weeks to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian authorities," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's top official for international affairs, said in an op ed commentary published on broadcaster CNBC's website. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK, May 11 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.