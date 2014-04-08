Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
WASHINGTON, April 8 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry squarely blamed Russian agents on Tuesday for separatist unrest in eastern Ukraine, saying Moscow could be trying to lay the groundwork for military action like in Crimea.
"It is clear that Russian special forces and agents have been the catalyst behind the chaos of the last 24 hours," Kerry told lawmakers, adding this "could potentially be a contrived pretext for military intervention just as we saw in Crimea." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.