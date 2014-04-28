(Add link to U.S. Treasury list of those sanctioned)
WASHINGTON, April 28 The United States on Monday
imposed sanctions against seven Russian government officials and
17 companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in its
latest action to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine.
The White House said the seven Russians, including two from
Putin's inner circle, are now subject to a freeze on any assets
they hold in the United States and a ban on U.S. travel.
In addition, the United States will deny export license
applications for any high-technology items that could contribute
to Russian military capabilities. The Commerce and State
Departments will revoke any existing export licenses that meet
these conditions, the White House said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Susan Heavey)