WASHINGTON, July 12 Vice President Joe Biden
encouraged Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday to
pursue talks that could lead to a ceasefire with rebels and said
Washington continued to pursue efforts to raise pressure on
Russia, the White House said.
Ukrainian forces targeted positions on Saturday near the
border with Russia from where separatists, using high-powered
Grad missiles, bombarded an army motorized brigade on Friday,
killing 23 servicemen.
Biden, who has been the point man for the White House on the
Ukrainian crisis, spoke to Poroshenko by phone earlier in the
day.
"President Poroshenko informed the vice president about the
latest separatist attacks using heavy weapons on Ukrainian
forces and the vice president expressed his condolences for the
loss of life," the White House said in a statement.
"(Biden) expressed support for President Poroshenko's
efforts to convene a meeting to discuss a possible ceasefire
with the separatists, and informed Poroshenko of ongoing U.S.
diplomatic efforts to work with our international partners to
impose costs on Russia if it continues on its current course of
providing the separatists with heavy weapons and equipment."
The United States has warned repeatedly that it would impose
further sanctions, along with Western allies, against Russia if
Moscow did not use its influence to tame the separatists and
make peace with Kiev.
