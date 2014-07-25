WASHINGTON, July 25 The White House said on
Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "culpable" in
the downing of a Malaysian plane over a the war zone in Ukraine
and reiterated it was working with the European Union and G7 to
impose further sanctions on Moscow.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest made some of his
strongest comments since the plane was shot down, tying the
incident to Russia, which the United States has criticized for
providing arms to Ukrainian separatists.
"What we also know is that the Malaysia Airlines jet was
brought down by a missile that was fired from the ground. It was
fired from the ground in an area that was controlled by
separatists, and in an area where the Ukrainians themselves were
not actually operating anti-aircraft weapons at that time,"
Earnest told reporters at the White House.
"So that is why we have concluded that Vladimir Putin and
the Russians are culpable to this tragedy," he said.
Vice President Joe Biden spoke to Ukraine President Petro
Poroshenko about the investigation into the crash as well as the
country's political dynamics on Friday, the White House said
separately.
"President Poroshenko underscored that despite the
dissolution of the governing coalition in Ukraine's parliament,
the government would continue its work to address critical
economic reforms," it said in a statement.
"President Poroshenko also informed the vice president that
Russia continued to supply heavy weapons and equipment to the
separatists, and that Ukrainian troops were increasingly coming
under direct fire from positions on the Russian side of the
border," it said.
Biden told Poroshenko the United States was working with the
European Union and the G7 on imposing further sanctions on
Russia for its "deeply destabilizing and irresponsible actions
in Ukraine."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Ken Wills)