EDGARTOWN, Mass. Aug 15 The White House said on
Friday it could not confirm reports that Ukraine had disabled
vehicles in a Russian convoy inside Ukraine and warned Moscow
that any intervention into Ukraine without Kiev's permission was
unacceptable.
"Even as we work to gather information, we reiterate our
concern about repeated Russian and Russian-supported incursions
into Ukraine," White House spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said in a
statement.
"Russia has no right to send vehicles, persons, or cargo of
any kind into Ukraine, under any pretext, without the government
of Ukraine's permission."
Ukraine said its artillery destroyed part of a Russian
armoured column that entered its territory overnight and said
its forces came under shellfire from Russia on Friday in what
appeared to be a major military escalation between the ex-Soviet
states.
Russia's government denied its forces had crossed into
Ukraine.
The White House said Russia had engaged in provocative
behavior to hurt Ukraine and urged President Vladimir Putin to
stop supporting separatists.
"The escalation in Russian activity designed to destabilize
Ukraine in recent weeks is extremely dangerous and provocative.
It includes supplying separatist fighters with tanks, armored
vehicles, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers (MRLs),"
Hayden said in the statement.
"Yesterday, President Putin pledged to 'do everything in
(Russia's) power' to end the conflict in Ukraine. He can start
by ending Russian firing into Ukraine; stopping its supply of
weapons, support and cash to separatists; and closing the border
to militants."
