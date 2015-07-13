By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON, July 13
considering expanding the American military training mission in
Ukraine to include army and special operations troops, likely
focusing on issues like tactics and combat medicine, a top U.S.
Army general said on Monday.
Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, the head of U.S. Army forces
in Europe, said expanding the mission from training interior
ministry guardsmen to training forces under the control of the
defense ministry did not mean the administration would provide
Ukraine with lethal arms.
"I think those are probably two completely different
(things)," Hodges said. "The training we're doing right now is
with them using their own equipment."
The United States has provided Ukrainian forces with
non-lethal aid to help them battle Russian-backed rebels, but
the administration has resisted providing lethal arms.
Hodges told Pentagon reporters the United States had given
millions of dollars worth of equipment to Ukraine, including
armored Humvee military vehicles, helmets, body armor,
night-vision goggles and thousands of pounds of medical
supplies.
Lightweight counter-mortar radar supplied by the United
States had been particularly valuable for the Ukrainians, who
have used the system in ways "I don't think we realized you
could do," Hodges said.
He declined to elaborate how the Ukrainians were using the
system, which can locate the source of incoming mortar shells
and help direct counter-fire. But he said, "The Russians have
gone after that radar in a big way because they see the effect
of it."
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula last year
and its support of anti-government rebels has prompted the
United States to step up training and other efforts to reassure
NATO allies close to Russia. It also has sought to help non-NATO
Ukraine while avoiding escalating the conflict.
About 310 members of the Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade,
based in Vicenza, Italy, are currently training the second of
three battalions of Ukrainian national guardsmen at the
International Peacekeeping and Security Center at Yavoriv in
western Ukraine near the Polish border.
Training of the third battalion is expected to conclude by
Nov. 15, after which the United States and other Western allies
could begin training regular Ukrainian military forces, if they
can agree on the details and a training program with Kiev.
Hodges said Canada, Lithuania and Britain have helped train
Ukrainian troops.
He said no final decision had yet been made on training army
forces, but the issue was under review and an answer was likely
soon.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Dan Grebler)