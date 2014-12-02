* Kerry says clear that sanctions have hurt economy
* Many EU countries reluctant to impose further sanctions
By Lesley Wroughton
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday Western sanctions have not halted Russia's
support for separatists in Ukraine but have damaged the Russian
economy, which is now projected to slide into recession next
year.
A senior State Department official, accompanying Kerry to a
NATO meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, said he would
talk to allies about imposing further sanctions on Russia if
pro-Moscow separatists do not cease violence in Ukraine.
Kerry told a news conference Russia could avoid further
sanctions by agreeing to steps towards ending backing for the
rebels, who seized mainly Russian-speaking areas of eastern
Ukraine after protesters toppled Kiev's pro-Moscow president in
February. Russia denies supporting the separatists militarily.
Citing the weakening of the Russian currency, the rouble,
and comments by a senior Russian official that the economy will
fall into recession in 2015, Kerry said: "Clearly the economy is
feeling the impact of these sanctions."
Russia's gross domestic product will probably fall by 0.8
percent next year, hit by low oil prices and sanctions, Russian
Deputy Economy Minister Alexei Vedeva said, in a dramatic change
from a previous forecast of 1.2 percent GDP growth.
"Russia has the opportunity to make a very different
choice," said Kerry. "We are prepared, as others are prepared,
to sit down to negotiate reasonable ways in which all the
parties can agree to very specific steps that can be taken in
order to move in a different direction that is available."
The United States and the 28-nation European Union have
imposed sanctions on Russia's financial, defence and energy
sectors over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and
perceived backing of the separatists in eastern Ukraine.
"Russia has not lived up to its promises to end all support
for armed separatists, withdraw troops and weapons, release
hostages, allow OSCE inspectors to do their jobs and respect
Ukraine's sovereignty and territory," Kerry added.
Still, EU diplomats say there is little appetite among EU
states for more sanctions unless there is a further sharp
escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Russia is Europe's
leading energy supplier and many EU countries fear the sanctions
and Russian reprisals could hurt their own economies.
Ukraine's military and separatist forces agreed "in
principle" on Tuesday on a new ceasefire from Dec. 5 in the
rebel-held Luhansk region, the OSCE security group said.
The original truce agreed in September has been
regularly violated.
