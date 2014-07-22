(Adds details from intelligence officials)
WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. government believes
that pro-Russian separatists most likely shot down a Malaysia
Airlines jet "by mistake," not realizing it was a civilian
passenger flight, U.S. intelligence officials said on Tuesday.
The intelligence officials, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said the "most plausible explanation" for why the
separatists fired what the United States believes was a
Russian-made SA-11 surface-to-air missile at Malaysia Airlines
flight MH-17 was that they had mistaken it for some other kind
of aircraft.
"Five days into it (following the crash) it does appear to
be a mistake," one of the officials said in a briefing for
reporters.
The officials said that their conclusion was backed up by
intercepted conversations of known pro-Russian separatists,
whose voice prints had been verified by U.S. agencies.
The speakers initially bragged about shooting down a
transport plane, but later acknowledged that they might have
made a mistake, the officials said.
The downing of the airliner, in which all 298 people aboard
were killed, deepened the Ukrainian crisis. Separatist gunmen in
the Russian-speaking east have been fighting government forces
since pro-Western protesters in Kiev forced out the pro-Moscow
president and Russia annexed Crimea earlier this year.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has said it is
convinced that Flight MH-17 was brought down on Thursday by an
SA-11 missile fired from territory in Eastern Ukraine controlled
by pro-Russian separatists.
It has said the assessment was backed up both by unspecified
intelligence information and by extensive social media postings
by both the separatists and Ukrainian government.
The intelligence officials said on Tuesday that they had
reports of as many as a dozen aircraft being fired on from
separatist-controlled areas during two months of fighting
between the Ukrainian government and rebel forces.
Two of those were large transport planes, the officials
said.
One of the officials said that until the Malaysia Airlines
plane was hit, most if not all of the aircraft which had been
targeted, had been flying at low altitude.
Officials said the U.S. did not know that the separatists
were in possession or control of SA-11 missile systems until
after the Malaysia Airlines plane was struck.
Separatist leaders have denied they brought the Malaysia
Airlines plane down, and Russia has denied any involvement in
the incident, and suggested the Ukrainian government was to
blame.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Storey, Bernard
Orr)