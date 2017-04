WASHINGTON President Barack Obama warned Russia on Wednesday that the West will be forced to apply a cost to Moscow if it fails to change course in its dispute with Ukraine.

Obama held face-to-face talks with new Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk in the Oval Office and told reporters with Yatseniuk seated at his side that, "We will stand with Ukraine."

Yatseniuk said Ukraine stands ready for talks on the crisis, and vowed, "We will never surrender" to Russia.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)