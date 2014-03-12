(Recasts, adds Yatseniuk quotes from Atlantic Council)
By Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, March 12 Just days before a
referendum in Crimea to decide if it should become part of
Russia, President Barack Obama and Ukraine's prime minister
outlined a potential diplomatic opening on Wednesday that could
give Russians a greater voice in the disputed region.
The United States and its European allies are trying to head
off the referendum that Crimea's pro-Russian parliament is to
stage in the southern region of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told an Atlantic
Council forum in Washington that his interim government was
ready to have a dialogue and negotiations with Russia about
Moscow's concerns for the rights of ethnic Russians in Crimea,
which has already been seized by the Russian military.
Asked what a political solution would look like, Yatseniuk
said: "If it is about Crimea, we as the Ukrainian government are
willing to start a nationwide dialogue (about) how to increase
the rights of autonomous republic of Crimea, starting with taxes
and ending with other aspects like language issues."
"We are ready to start this dialogue - but a constitutional
one, in the Ukrainian parliament, having everyone sitting at the
table, discussing every single issue and making each step in the
constitutional manner," he said.
Obama said the United States and Ukraine recognized the
historic ties between Russia and Ukraine, but that Ukraine's
government "cannot have a country outside of Ukraine dictate to
them how they should arrange their affairs."
"And there is a constitutional process in place and a set of
elections that they can move forward on that in fact could lead
to different arrangements over time with the Crimean region. But
that is not something that can be done with the barrel of a gun
pointed at you," Obama said.
In a standoff emblematic of Cold War tensions, diplomatic
efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to back
down from the incursion into Crimea have failed thus far to bear
fruit.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Russian
counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in London on Friday at Obama's
request and will discuss options for resolving the crisis.
"My hope is that as a consequence of diplomatic efforts over
the next several days, that there will be a rethinking of the
process that has been forward," Obama said.
U.S. officials said Kerry gave the Russian foreign minister
a one-page paper last week laying out proposals for ending the
standoff over Crimea, including the idea of a "contact group"
that would bring Russia, Ukraine and other countries together to
forge a diplomatic solution.
The United States has also made clear it wants to see
Russian forces pulled back to their barracks in Crimea,
self-defense militia disarmed and efforts made at direct talks
with Kiev.
SANCTIONS THREAT
With Yatseniuk seated at his side in the Oval Office, Obama
renewed his pledge to punish Russia with sanctions if Putin does
not back down, and ridiculed the hastily arranged referendum
plan.
Obama has signed an executive order that permits the United
States to impose visa bans and freeze any assets in the United
States held by Russians or Ukrainians who provoked the crisis
after pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted.
"We will continue to say to the Russian government that if
it continues on the path that it is on, then not only us but the
international community, the European Union and others will be
forced to apply a cost to Russia's violation of international
law and its encroachments on Ukraine," Obama said.
The United States surprised oil markets on Wednesday with
the first test sale of crude from its emergency oil stockpile
since 1990, prompting a drop in oil prices, in what some
observers saw as a message to Russia.
Yatseniuk expressed fears Russia could move deeper into
Ukraine after its military seizure of the Crimea region.
"We fight for our freedom, we fight for our independence, we
fight for our sovereignty, and we will never surrender," he
said.
Yatseniuk said his government was eager and willing to have
talks with Russia about Ukraine, but made clear that Ukraine "is
and will be a part of the Western world."
"Mr. Putin - tear down this wall - the wall of more
intimidation and military aggression," Yatseniuk said to
reporters as he left the White House, referring to
then-President Ronald Reagan's challenge to the Soviet Union in
a 1987 speech at the Berlin Wall.
(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Roberta Rampton and
Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)