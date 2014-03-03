SHOWCASE - Semi-final offers Tottenham chance to heal old wounds
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur fans could be excused for putting their faith in the old mantra "what goes around comes around" as Saturday's seismic FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea looms.
WASHINGTON The White House has canceled a presidential delegation to the Paralympic Games in Sochi, Russia, part of its response to Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman Caitlin Hayden said in a statement on Monday.
British Prime Minister David Cameron made a similar announcement about his nation's delegation on Sunday.
U.S. athletes will participate in the games, which begin on Friday.
BARCELONA Barcelona's hopes of staging another sensational Champions League comeback fell flat against a hardened Juventus side who held the Catalans to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.