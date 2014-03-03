WASHINGTON The White House has canceled a presidential delegation to the Paralympic Games in Sochi, Russia, part of its response to Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman Caitlin Hayden said in a statement on Monday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron made a similar announcement about his nation's delegation on Sunday.

U.S. athletes will participate in the games, which begin on Friday.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)