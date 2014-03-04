WASHINGTON, March 3 The United States is suspending all military engagements with Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, including military exercises and port visits, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"We call on Russia to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine and for Russian forces in Crimea to return to their bases, as required under the agreements governing the Russia Black Sea Fleet," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)