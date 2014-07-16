BRASILIA, July 16 Russian President Vladimir
Putin warned on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions will take
relations with Russia to a "dead end" and damage U.S. business
interests in his country.
"Sanctions have a boomerang effect and without any doubt
they will push U.S.-Russian relations into a dead end, and cause
very serious damage," he said to reporters on a visit to Brazil.
The U.S. government on Wednesday, because of what it views
as Russia's interference in Ukraine, imposed its most
wide-ranging sanctions yet, on key players in the country's
economy, including Gazprombank and Rosneft Oil Co
, and other major banks and energy and defense
companies.
Putin said he needed to see the details of the sanctions to
understand their full scope. But he added that he was sure the
sanctions would damage the national interests of the United
States in the long run.
"This means that U.S. companies willing to work in Russia
will lose their competitiveness next to other global energy
companies," he said.
Putin said the sanctions will hurt Exxon Mobil Corp
which has been given the opportunity to operate in Russia.
"So, do they not want it to work there? They are causing
damage to their major energy companies," he said.
The new sanctions also target senior Russian officials,
including the deputy head of the State Duma, or parliament, the
minister of the Crimea, a commander of the Russian intelligence
agency FSB, and a Ukrainian separatist leader, several of whom
had already been targeted by the European Union.
The sanctions, posted on the U.S. Treasury Department
website, stopped short of targeting Gazprom, Russia's
biggest gas company, which provides much of Europe's energy
supplies.NAW
