BRASILIA, July 16 Rosneft Chief Executive
Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions on the
Russian state-controlled energy company are illegal because it
has no role in the crisis in Ukraine.
Sechin told reporters that the sanctions will damage
shareholders of U.S. companies and banks cooperating with
Rosneft. He said the sanctions do not affect current projects
with Exxon Mobil Corp.
Due to what it views as Russia's interference in its
neighbor Ukraine, the U.S. government on Wednesday imposed its
most wide-ranging sanctions yet on the Russian economy,
including Gazprombank and the Rosneft Oil Co
, and other major banks and energy and defense
companies.
