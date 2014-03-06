RPT-COLUMN-Oil prices falter as hedge funds stop buying: Kemp
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
MOSCOW, March 6 Russia on Thursday dismissed as "primitive distortion of reality", cynicism and double standards a U.S. Department of State fact sheet that dismissed President Vladimir Putin's comments on the crisis in Ukraine as "false claims".
"It's clear that in Washington, as before, they are unable to accept a situation developing not according to their templates," Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement.
SANTIAGO, April 24 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and briefly causing alarm along the Pacific Coast but sparing the quake-prone nation of any serious damage.