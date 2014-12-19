WASHINGTON Dec 19 The United States on Friday
prohibited investment in Crimea and slapped sanctions on 24
Ukrainians and Russians and several companies it determined were
contributing to destabilizing Ukraine.
The actions followed similar moves by the European Union
this week, and continue the West's policy of not recognizing
Moscow's annexation of Crimea in March, and putting pressure on
Russia for its supposed interference in east Ukraine.
Among those sanctioned on Friday was Marshall Capital
Partners, a Russian equity investment group owned by Konstantin
Malofeyev, who the U.S. Treasury Department said was helping
fund separatist activities in east Ukraine.
The Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on the Night
Wolves, a biker group whose members served in Crimean forces
after Russia's annexation of the region.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange)