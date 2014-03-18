WASHINGTON, March 18 The Obama administration on
Tuesday vowed to take further action against those supporting
Russia's move to annex Ukraine's Crimea region, including
expanding sanctions, the White House said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, speaking to reporters,
said the United States was preparing to add to those targeted
for asset freezes and travel bans under a sanctions order
announced on Monday.
"More is coming," Carney said, adding that he did know when
the action would be taken. "Work is being done to make further
designations" under the sanctions.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill
Trott)