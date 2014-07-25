By Lesley Wroughton and Warren Strobel
| WASHINGTON, July 25
WASHINGTON, July 25 Evidence that Russia is
moving more weapons into Ukraine to arm rebels is likely to
trigger more U.S. sanctions against Moscow once the European
Union likely agrees its own sanctions next week, senior U.S.
officials said on Friday.
"If the EU pulls together a package of sanctions in the
coming week, the U.S. would want to complement that," said a
European diplomat in Washington, who requested anonymity to
discuss diplomatic strategy.
The new willingness in Europe to impose sanctions on
prominent Russians and sections of the economy, partly because
of horror at the downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine
last week, has been welcomed by the United States.
After months of hesitation, the EU moved on Friday toward
adopting measures that include closing EU capital markets to
state-owned Russian banks, an embargo on arms sales to Moscow,
and restrictions on supplying dual-use and energy technologies.
"The European Union leaders have tied these tough measures
not just to the cooperation on (investigating the Malaysian
plane crash) but to an end of the arms flow across the border,"
one senior U.S. official said.
"The fact is that those arms flows are continuing and the
Europeans know it, and we're providing them with information
about it," said the official, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The Pentagon said on Friday that Russia was again massing
thousands of troops along the Ukraine border, was firing
artillery into Ukraine, and was preparing to supply the rebels
with advanced large-caliber multiple-launch rocket systems.
In its sixth round of sanctions, the United States last week
imposed the toughest ones yet on Moscow, targeting Russia's
largest oil producer Rosneft, its second-largest gas
producer Novatek, and its third-largest bank
Gazprombank.
MORE U.S. SANCTIONS EXPECTED
"We're not done," the official said, referring to additional
sanctions. "Sanctions will make it progressively harder for
Putin to carry out his aggressive designs."
Some critics, demanding more action from the administration
of U.S. President Barack Obama, argue that the sanctions have
failed to halt Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression in
Ukraine. But the U.S. official said, "We know from many sources
that the sanctions have certainly changed the context in which
Putin is making these decisions."
Moscow traditionally views Ukraine as within its sphere of
influence and has been angered by the Kiev government's moves to
build links with western Europe. But it denies supplying weapons
to the separatist forces and on Friday accused the Ukrainian
military of firing up to 40 mortar rounds across the border.
A senior U.S. congressional aide said senior officials at
the State and Treasury departments were "champing at the bit" to
impose additional sanctions, while the White House favored a
more measured pace of tightening the financial screws.
He said another round of U.S. sanctions was inevitable once
the European Union's measures were in place, and predicted it
would be "significantly more serious." The likely targets again
are Russian banks, energy companies and defense firms.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf on Friday said
sanctions had been "incredibly effective against the economy" of
Russia so far and that Washington was "looking at a variety of
options" to put increased financial pressure on Putin.
She conceded there had not yet been a significant change in
Putin's approach and said: "We have not seen a de-escalation" of
the hostilities. But she told a regular media briefing that
"sanctions work best the longer they are implemented."
On Friday, U.S. credit rating agency Fitch affirmed its
long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings
(IDRs) of "BBB" on Russia, citing a "deteriorating" security
situation in eastern Ukraine that has strained its relations
with the European Union and United States.
The outlook of Russia's IDRs is negative, according to the
ratings agency. ( bit.ly/1xd5xBc )
The ratings agency said the events of July 17, when a
Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing
298 people, are expected to result in more sanctions against the
country by the U.S. and the EU.
"This will depress capital inflows to Russia and potentially
lead to higher capital outflows, putting downward pressure on
reserves and growth," Fitch said in a statement.
A European diplomat in Washington, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the downing of the plane over an area controlled
by Russian-backed separatists was "a game changer" for the
Europeans.
"The mood music is far more optimistic" for those favoring
tougher measures against Russia, said the diplomat. "It does
look increasingly likely we will have something that looks and
feels like sectoral sanctions by the back end of next week," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Steve Holland and
David Alexander; Editing by David Storey and Clive McKeef)