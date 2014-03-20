MOSCOW, March 20 President Vladimir Putin's
spokesman said on Thursday that issuing sanctions lists against
Russia was unacceptable after the United States expanded its
sanctions on Russians in response to the annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea region.
"Finding some of the names on this list causes nothing but
an extreme embarrassment, but no matter what the names are,
finding any lists is unacceptable for us," Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.
"In any case, Russia's reaction to these lists will be based
on a reciprocity principle and will not be long in coming," he
added.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Steve Gutterman)