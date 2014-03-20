(Corrects to 20 more Russians hit from 19 in second paragraph)
MOSCOW, March 20 President Vladimir Putin's
spokesman said on Thursday it was "unacceptable" for the United
States to impose sanctions on Russians and warned Moscow would
respond in kind to U.S. measures meant to punish allies of
Putin.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was studying a list
of 20 more Russians hit with U.S. visa bans and asset freezes
over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region. The United
States had designated 11 Russians and Ukrainians on Monday.
"The appearance of some of the names on the list causes
nothing but extreme perplexity," Peskov said. "But no matter
what the names are, the practice of (issuing sanctions) lists is
unacceptable for us.
"In any case, Russia's reaction to these lists will be based
on the principle of reciprocity and will not be long in coming."
Peskov spoke shortly after the Foreign Ministry listed nine
U.S. officials and lawmakers barred from Russia in retaliation
to the initial U.S. list.
Putin signed a treaty to make Crimea part of Russia on
Tuesday. Russia's seizure of military control of Crimea and
moves to annex it have caused the most serious East-West crisis
since the Cold War.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk;
Editing by Steve Gutterman and Mark Trevelyan)