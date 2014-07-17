MOSCOW, July 17 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday that new U.S. sanctions on some Russian companies were illegal.
"The U.S. sanctions against leading Russian defence companies are illegal and show only unfair competition," he was quoted as saying by RIA news agency. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
