WASHINGTON, June 25 The White House said on
Wednesday President Barack Obama was "mindful" of not putting
U.S. companies at a significant competitive disadvantage when
mulling further sanctions against Russia over its intervention
in Ukraine.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters sanctions
against Russia would be most effective if implemented with
Washington's European allies, who are among Moscow's top trading
partners.
Earnest reiterated that the United States, which was
coordinating with Europe, would not hesitate to target Russia
with more sanctions if necessary.
