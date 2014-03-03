WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. lawmakers are preparing legislation to provide support to Ukraine and consulting with the Obama administration on possible sanctions against individual Russians, and Ukrainians cooperating with them, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman said on Monday.

"Russia's military intervention in Ukraine constitutes a clear violation of international law and demands a swift and coordinated response from the international community to support the Ukraine and counter Russian efforts to annex Ukrainian territory by force," Senator Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement.