WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 14-3 on Wednesday to pass a bill addressing the crisis in Ukraine that includes reforms to the International Monetary Fund and sanctions on Russians and Ukrainians, as well as aid and loan guarantees for the new government in Kiev.

To become law, the measure must still pass the full Senate and be approved by the House, where the IMF reforms are expected to face stiff opposition among Republicans.