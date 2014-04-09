(Adds comments by Nuland in paragraphs 7-10, background)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, April 9 U.S. expectations for talks
with Russia on the Ukraine crisis next week are not high, the
top U.S. diplomat for Europe said on Wednesday, but it is
essential to make every effort to ease tensions.
Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Victoria Nuland also
reiterated the U.S. accusation that Russia was behind the
takeover of government buildings in eastern Ukraine this week.
Russia, Ukraine, the United States and the European Union
will hold a ministerial meeting next week to discuss the Ukraine
crisis, the EU said on Tuesday.
"We don't have high expectations for these talks, but we do
believe it is very important to keep that diplomatic door open,"
Nuland testified at a congressional hearing.
Russia said on Wednesday the four-way talks must focus on
fostering dialogue among Ukrainians and not on bilateral
relations among the participants.
President Barack Obama's administration has slapped
sanctions on Russia and sent economic aid to Ukraine, but
lawmakers have been pushing for more sanctions or other action
to punish Moscow or deter further incursions in eastern Europe
after its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last month.
Speaking at a hearing of the Commission on Security and
Cooperation in Europe, known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission,
Nuland said of the events in eastern Ukraine: "The evidence is
overwhelming that this was a very carefully orchestrated,
well-planned, well-targeted, well-coordinated effort to take
over buildings in four cities within the same 24-hour period."
Nuland declined to discuss much of Washington's evidence in
a public setting, but noted widespread reports on social media
from Ukraine that U.S. authorities say make obvious that
outsiders were involved in the demonstrations.
For example, in the eastern city of Kharkiv, the crowd first
tried to take over the city opera house, before going to
government buildings they intended to seize, she said.
"These were not boys from Kharkiv and they were not quite as
well planned and executed as they might have been," Nuland said.
