MOSCOW, April 29 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that U.S. restrictions on
high-tech exports to Russia will be a blow to Russian companies
in the sector, the Interfax news agency reported.
The White House said on Monday that the United States would
deny export licenses for any high-technology items that could
contribute to Russian military capabilities and revoke existing
licenses as part of sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
"The seriousness of these measures is absolutely obvious,"
Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying in an on-line interview with
gazeta.ru. "Especially in the area of limits on high-technology
cooperation and supplies of dual-use items ... All this hits at
our high-tech enterprises and industries."
