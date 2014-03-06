WASHINGTON, March 5 A Washington-based news
anchor for the Russia Today television network quit her job on
air on Wednesday, telling viewers she could not be part of a
Russian government-funded station "that whitewashes the actions
of Putin."
Citing on-air comments earlier this week by another
U.S.-based Russia Today presenter, Abby Martin, that Russian
intervention in Ukraine's Crimea region was "wrong," Liz Wahl
told viewers that "as a reporter on this network, I face many
ethical and moral challenges."
"My grandparents came here as refugees during the Hungarian
revolution, ironically to escape the Soviet forces," Wahl said,
adding she was "very lucky to have grown up here in the United
States."
Wahl added she was the daughter of a military veteran and
her partner was a doctor at a military base "where he sees
everyday the first-hand accounts of the ultimate prices that
people pay for this country."
"And that is why personally I cannot be part of a network
funded by the Russian government that whitewashes the actions of
Putin," she said.
"I'm proud to be an American and believe in disseminating
the truth and that is why after this newscast, I'm resigning."
Russia Today could not be reached for comment. The
multilingual news and information network broadcasts in more
than 100 countries.
(Writing by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jan Paschal)