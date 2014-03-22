* US trade chief says Ukraine shows rationale for deal
* Eight months into trade talks, EU and US seek momentum
* Obama, EU leaders to hold summit next week
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 22 Russia's annexation of Crimea
underlines the need for the United States and the European Union
to substantially deepen their economic ties, Washington's top
trade official said on Saturday, opening the door to U.S.
exports of natural gas to Europe.
Days before U.S. President Barack Obama and EU officials
hold a summit in Brussels, U.S. Trade Representative Michael
Froman said the rationale "could never be stronger" for a
U.S.-EU free-trade pact, despite growing public hostility to it.
"Right now as we look around the world, there is a powerful
reason for Europe and the United States to come together to
demonstrate that they can take their relationship to a new
level," Froman told reporters.
"Recent developments just underscore the importance of the
transatlantic relationship. "From both a strategic and economic
perspective, the rationale for the T-TIP could never be
stronger," he said, referring to the proposed accord's official
name, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.
Brussels and Washington say a trade pact encompassing almost
half the world's economy could generate $100 billion in
additional economic output a year on both sides of the Atlantic,
as well as creating a market of 800 million consumers.
But since talks were launched eight months ago, reports of
U.S. spying in Europe and accusations that an accord would
pander to big companies have combined to erode public support.
Moscow's seizure of the Crimea region from Ukraine and
Europe's reliance on Russian energy, have focused minds across
Europe about the need for stronger ties with the United States.
EU leaders dedicated a summit in Brussels on Thursday and
Friday to rethinking relations with Moscow and accelerating
their quest to reduce the bloc's reliance on Russian oil and
gas, an area where the United States can play a role.
Froman laid out how European companies could export U.S.
liquefied natural gas in tankers to Europe via the proposed
trade accord, or possibly even before then, as France, Germany
and Britain would like.
Under U.S. rules, the department of energy must issue
licenses to exporting companies, but license approval becomes
automatic under a free-trade agreement, or FTA.
"Clearly, when the T-TIP is done, assuming it is done, there
will be an FTA relationship with the European Union," he said.
TENSIONS OVER TARIFFS
Asia is for now a more lucrative export market for U.S.
liquefied natural gas, but Froman said it was also up to
European companies to decide where gas goes and that exports did
not depend on a transatlantic trade deal.
"Even right now there have been four or five licenses
approved for export to non-FTA countries. There are several
European companies who are the contractors," he said, naming
France's Total and GDF Suez.
"Where that gas goes is up to them. Conceivably European
governments have an interest in them bringing that gas to
Europe," Froman said.
The European Union's top two officials, Herman Van Rompuy
and Jose Manuel Barroso, are expected to press Obama on the
issue of energy on Wednesday when they meet in Brussels.
Beyond Ukraine, other difficult issues include how to open
up to each other's markets, removing barriers to business and
customs duties that cost companies billions of dollars each
year, particularly automakers such as Ford, General Motors
and Volkswagen.
Washington and Brussels are at odds over an initial exchange
of offers to open up markets and cut tariffs, with both sides
saying the other has not been ambitious enough.
"We reaffirm that the goal of negotiations should be
elimination of all tariffs. We would welcome Europe reaffirming
that goal," Froman said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)