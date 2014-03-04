BRIEF-Birch Telecom says Kevin Dotts appointed as CFO
* Says Kevin Dotts appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 3 The United States has put trade and investment talks with Russia on hold as a rebuke for Russia's incursion into Ukraine, a U.S. official said on Monday.
"We have suspended upcoming bilateral trade and investment engagement with the government of Russia that were part of a move toward deeper commercial and trade ties," a spokesman for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said.
* Qtrly profit attributable 229.1 million baht versus 1.26 billion baht