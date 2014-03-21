WASHINGTON, March 21 White House national security adviser Susan Rice said on Friday the United States is skeptical of Russian assurances that troop movements on the Ukraine border are no more than military exercises.

"We have indeed been taking note of developments along Ukraine's border, including the Russian border," Rice told reporters.

"The Russians have stated that they are intending military exercises," she added. "Obviously given their past practice and the gap between what they have said and what they have done, we are watching it with skepticism." (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)