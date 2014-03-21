WASHINGTON, March 21 White House national
security adviser Susan Rice said on Friday the United States is
skeptical of Russian assurances that troop movements on the
Ukraine border are no more than military exercises.
"We have indeed been taking note of developments along
Ukraine's border, including the Russian border," Rice told
reporters.
"The Russians have stated that they are intending military
exercises," she added. "Obviously given their past practice and
the gap between what they have said and what they have done, we
are watching it with skepticism."
