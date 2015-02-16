MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia hopes the Minsk agreements
on resolving the Ukraine crisis will be abided by, Kremlin
adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, adding that EU sanctions
were illegal and prevented the solution of problems in the
country.
"Our attitude remains the same - sanctions are illegal. They
prevent the solution of problems, I mean Ukrainian problems, and
hinder the development of relations between the European Union
and Russia," he told reporters.
He said the situation in eastern Ukraine was developing "not
badly" - better than it had been before the meetings in Minsk.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Elizabeth Piper,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)