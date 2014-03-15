WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. State Department
warned American citizens on Friday of possible military clashes
along the Russian-Ukrainian border and potential anti-American
activities in Russia as Crimea prepares to vote Sunday on
whether to join Russia.
In a "travel alert," the State Department said it had no
information of military conflict inside Russia as a result of
regional tensions or of any threat specific to U.S. citizens.
"However," it said, "all U.S. citizens located in or
considering travel to the border region ... should be aware of
the potential for escalation of tensions, military clashes
(either accidental or intentional) or other violence."
In the worst East-West confrontation since the Cold War,
Moscow shipped more troops into Crimea on Friday and repeated
its threat to invade other parts of Ukraine in response to
violence the night before in Donetsk.
EU diplomats will choose from a list of possible Russian
targets for sanctions on Sunday, as pro-Moscow authorities who
have taken power in Crimea hold a vote on whether to join
Russia.
