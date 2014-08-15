HELSINKI Aug 15 Finland's largest retailer S Group on Friday said it has started to sell products barred from export to Russia in its home markets with a significant discount.

S Group said that during the weekend it will deliver a 100,000 kilogramme batch of Valio's cheese, wrapped in Russian labels, around its Prisma store chain in Finland.

The campaign price was 3.69 euros ($4.94) per kilogramme chunk, about half of its regular price in Finnish stores.

"The demand has been very strong, it has already ran out in some stores," said S Group spokeswoman Outi Hohti.

She said the retailer was not currently planning other sanction-hit product campaigns, but added it was watching the situation closely.

Valio, a dairy cooperative, produces about 85 percent of the Finnish exports hit by Russia's sanctions, and last week it announced a plan to start job cut talks with labour unions. (1 US dollar = 0.7473 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)