UPDATE 1-French prosecutors open Peugeot diesel-cheating probe
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
HELSINKI Aug 15 Finland's largest retailer S Group on Friday said it has started to sell products barred from export to Russia in its home markets with a significant discount.
S Group said that during the weekend it will deliver a 100,000 kilogramme batch of Valio's cheese, wrapped in Russian labels, around its Prisma store chain in Finland.
The campaign price was 3.69 euros ($4.94) per kilogramme chunk, about half of its regular price in Finnish stores.
"The demand has been very strong, it has already ran out in some stores," said S Group spokeswoman Outi Hohti.
She said the retailer was not currently planning other sanction-hit product campaigns, but added it was watching the situation closely.
Valio, a dairy cooperative, produces about 85 percent of the Finnish exports hit by Russia's sanctions, and last week it announced a plan to start job cut talks with labour unions. (1 US dollar = 0.7473 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)
CARACAS, April 24 General Motors' Venezuelan subsidiary has sent a message to almost 2,700 staff informing them that they are no longer employed by the company and had received severance pay in their bank accounts, according to two employees.