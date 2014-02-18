KIEV Three protesters were killed in Ukraine's capital in clashes with police near parliament on Tuesday and their bodies were lying in a nearby building, an opposition lawmaker said.

Lesya Orobets from the Batkivshchyna political party said other people had been seriously injured.

"Three bodies of our supporters are in the building. Another seven are close to dying (because of wounds),' she said on her account on Facebook social network.

Police said they had reports that one person had been killed and had sent a team to investigate.

If the report of three dead turns out to be correct it will bring to at least nine the total number of people - all protesters - killed since mass unrest erupted in Kiev last November.

The far-right radical group Right Sector published a picture of two bodies of protesters on its page on the social network Vkontakte.

Earlier on Tuesday the group called on its supporters to take firearms and go to Kiev's Independence Square, centre of the revolt, to defend it against a move by security forces to break up hundreds of anti-government protesters camped there.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Marcin Goettig; editing by Richard Balmforth)