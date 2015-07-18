KIEV, July 18 Three civilians have been killed
by shelling by pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine's separatist
eastern regions, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday,
following a week of the deadliest fighting in over a month.
One Ukrainian serviceman was also killed and four others
were wounded, military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a
televised briefing.
The rebels in turn accused Ukrainian forces of intensifying
attacks and firing at civilian areas.
More than 6,500 people have been killed since the conflict
broke out in eastern Ukraine in April last year. Attacks have
lessened since a peace agreement was brokered in Minsk, Belarus,
five months ago, but both sides accuse each other of violations.
"The vast majority of shelling and armed attacks by the
rebels take place at night to avoid attracting the attention of
international observers," Lysenko said.
He said separatists had focused their attacks on residential
areas north-west of rebel-held Donetsk city and that a woman,
her granddaughter and a 49-year-old man had been killed.
Rebels accused the Ukrainian military of shelling the
frontline town of Krasnohorivka overnight, but reported no
casualties.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), which is monitoring the ceasefire, has said neither side
have fully withdrawn heavy artillery from the frontline as
required by the peace deal.
On Friday, the head of the OSCE Ivica Dacic described a
worsening humanitarian crisis in the east and urged both sides
to adhere to the Minsk agreement, which he said was the only
chance to achieve peace.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Keith Weir)