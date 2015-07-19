(Releads, adds report of shelling in central Donetsk)
By Maria Tsvetkova
DONETSK, Ukraine July 18 Ukraine and pro-Russian
rebels accused each other on Saturday of shelling residential
areas despite a ceasefire, reporting four civilians and one
soldier killed following a week of the deadliest fighting in
over a month.
Separatists said one man was killed by shelling from
Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk. A Reuters witness reported
seeing the body of man in a burning building, though it was
unclear if it was the same person.
More than 6,500 people have been killed since the conflict
broke out in eastern Ukraine in April last year. Attacks have
lessened since a peace agreement was brokered in Minsk, Belarus,
five months ago, but both sides accuse each other of violations.
"The vast majority of shelling and armed attacks by the
rebels take place at night to avoid attracting the attention of
international observers," Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy
Lysenko said.
He said separatists had focused their attacks on residential
areas north-west of rebel-held Donetsk city and that one
serviceman, a woman, her granddaughter and a 49-year-old man had
been killed.
Rebels meanwhile accused Ukraine of intensifying their
assault. The sounds of incoming and outgoing artillery strikes
could be heard in the centre of separatist-held Donetsk on
Saturday evening, according to the Reuters witness.
None of the casualty reports could be independently
verified.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), which is monitoring the ceasefire, has said neither side
have fully withdrawn heavy artillery from the frontline as
required by the peace deal.
On Friday, the head of the OSCE Ivica Dacic described a
worsening humanitarian crisis in the east and urged both sides
to adhere to the Minsk agreement, which he said was the only
chance to achieve peace.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by
Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Keith Weir and Alan Crosby)