STOCKHOLM, April 9 Sweden's Volvo,
the world's second biggest truck maker, has put a partnership
with Russian battle-tank maker Uralvagonzavod on hold due to
increasing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the truck maker
said on Wednesday.
The early-stage partnership between Volvo's trucks business
in France and Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) was announced in September
last year when the two companies said they would jointly develop
a new armoured vehicle.
"We have paused (the discussions) and thereby pushing the
cooperation ahead in time. And the reason for that is the
situation in Crimea, which we see as an uncertainty factor," a
Volvo spokeswoman told Reuters.
She said Volvo needed time to discuss the issue with the
French authorities, and that no decision had been taken to end
the partnership with UVZ.
The West has imposed sanctions on Russia for its annexation
of Crimea, which has become the worst East-West confrontation
since the Cold War ended two decades ago.
Ukraine has been in turmoil since late last year when
President Viktor Yanukovich rejected closer relations with the
European Union and tilted the country back towards Russia.
That provoked mass protests which ultimately drove
Yanukovich from office.
The West is concerned about what it says has been a buildup
of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine which Moscow has
said are exercises.
